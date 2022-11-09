Rep. Kevin McCarthy looks toward Speaker of the House role

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Incumbent and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has a sizeable lead over Democrat Marisa Wood in the race for the 20th District and is the projected winner. McCarthy holds 68 percent of the vote with Democrat Marrissa Wood at 32 percent with more than double the votes.

McCarthy is focused on Republicans taking control of the House, which could pave the way for him to then vie for the speaker's gavel.

The latest numbers according to ABC has Republicans holding 207 seats with democrats holding 188. The party needs 218 to gain control of the majority.

SEE ALSO: Full 2022 Midterm Elections Results

Speaking Tuesday night McCarthy said not only is he confident that'll happen. But he doubling-down on his promises to cut back on government spending and increase national security as a result.

"The American people are ready for a majority that will offer a new direction. That will put America back on track. Republicans are ready to deliver it. It's a new direction towards an economy that's strong, where you can fill up your tank, feed your family. Where your paychecks grow, not shrink. A new direction towards a nation that's safe. Where communities are protected, law enforcement are respected, criminals are prosecuted. A new direction. A future that's built on freedom. Towards a government that is accountable, works for you."

Still, a house majority does not immediately solidify McCarthy as speaker. The local congressman will have to be elected to the role by a majority vote of representatives...