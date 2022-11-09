Rudy Salas currently trails in hotly contested 22nd District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Republican David Valadao has an early lead against Democrat Rudy Salas in the newly redrawn Congressional District 22 with 100 percent of the precincts reporting. Valadao leads with 54 percent to 46 percent, a difference of more than 3,300 votes.

No word on how many mail-in, provisional or other ballots still remain to be counted.

Voters in Kern County took a near opposite approach to the candidates in the early returns. Valadao garnered 49 percent of local voters and Salas picked up 51 percent of the vote.

SEE ALSO: Full 2022 Midterm Elections Results

Valadao made an appearance in Hanford for a watch party. Overnight he said he feels confident that he'll be able to secure the seat.

The last time he ran for this position it took weeks for the results to be finalized.