Governor Gavin Newsom's gun law legislation moves forward

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Judiciary committees in the California Assembly and Senate advanced two of Governor Gavin Newsom's sponsored gun safety bills Tuesday.

The committees passed legislation creating a private right of action to limit the spread of illegal assault weapons and ghost guns (SB 1327) and a bill restricting the advertising of firearms to minors (AB 2571).

SB 1327 would allow people to file civil lawsuits against anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50 caliber rifles. They would be awarded at least $10,000 in civil damages for each weapon, plus attorneys fees.

AB 2571would prohibit "firearm industry member, as defined, from advertising or marketing any firearm-related product, as defined, in a manner that is designed, intended, or reasonably appears to be attractive to minors. The bill would also prohibit a firearm industry member from using, disclosing, or compiling a minor’s personal information if it is intended to market or advertise a firearm to that minor, as specified." The bill would impose a civil penalty of up to $25,000 for each violation.

The action was supported by the governor and legislative leaders following the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

In a statement released by his office, Governor Newsom said: “California has led the nation in reforming our laws to protect communities from gun violence. This year is no different as we take decisive action to fast-track vital gun safety policies, even as recent federal court decisions threaten to make it more difficult to protect Californians from gun violence. Since the 1990s, our laws have prevented countless shootings and saved hundreds of lives. California isn’t waiting for Congress to act to protect our kids from needless gun violence.”

SB-1327 Firearms: private rights of action