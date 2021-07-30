Bakersfield resident: Resources key to preventing foster youth ending up homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are more than 1,000 people in Kern County foster care, but for those who are seeking assistance there are several organizations eager to help.

Genessa Fisher, a former foster youth and Bakersfield resident, believes these resources are key in making sure more teens don't end up on the street.

"So the Dream Center is a foster youth resource center," said Fisher. "They actually offer quite a bit from hygiene to showers to laundry. Just general resources you would need if you were homeless a foster youth a foster you in need."

Fisher was at risk of being homeless before she met the team at the Dream Center.

"As a female youth on the street it was very difficult because I was intimidated by these older people who are very territorial and I don’t think people realize that youth on the street is a lot more common than it looks. We hide in bathrooms in Starbucks stalls. There was a lot of places where I found other youth and I was like wow.”

Fisher says she was not only able to get housing but also secure a job with help from the Dream Center, 19th and G streets.

“It was just a feeling of joy and gratitude there was really nothing else that could match it.“

Fisher credits the center for being there for her when no one else was and believes if you are willing to ask for help you will receive it.

"I want you to look for those resources and know that there are places there’s never no hope there’s always hope especially with places like the Dream Center.”