BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The M Street Navigation Center is in need of donations as rising temperatures bring in an influx of new residents.

The center is holding a 'Cool Summer Drive' starting now through Aug. 31. They are looking for items such as men’s underwear sizes XL-5X, woman’s underwear and sports bras of all sizes, unisex socks, slippers, and flip flops.

Donations may be dropped off at the shelter at 2900 M Street Fridays between 1 and 5 p.m.