After 11 months apart, a Bakersfield dog owner reunites with his service dog

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Michael Marth says when he moved to Bakersfield, he couldn't afford to bring his service dogs with him, but a nonprofit organization, Kindred Hearts, helped reunite him with his puppies for free.



Video shows Marth and Patches reunited after almost a year.

Michael Marth had to leave his home in Decatur, Illinois with his ex-wife to take care of his parents in Bakersfield, and he tells me he didn’t have the money at the time to transport his dogs to California.

Marth says the dogs help him with mental health issues.

23ABC's Dominique LaVigne connected Marth with Kindred Hearts, an organization that transports qualifying pets back to their owners for free.

On Monday, Marth reunited with his service dogs, Patches after almost a year without them.

You may remember the man who was willing to walk 1,975 miles from Bakersfield to Decatur, Illinois to reunite with his service dogs, but one nonprofit transport organization made sure he didn't have to.

For 11 months, Michael Marth didn't hear the barks of his service dogs Patches and Snoopy.

"11 months," Marth said. "That was really stressful on me because I struggle with mental health issues."

In April, Marth told me a severe accident left him struggling with mental health issues including PTSD, but his service dogs helped him deal with those challenges.

After he moved to Bakersfield to take care of his parents, he was forced to deal with his mental health challenges alone.

"I almost kinda gave up hope, you know, like I would never see him again," he told me.

23ABC's Dominique LaVigne reached out to Kindred Hearts, a non-profit organization dedicated to transporting qualifying animals back to their owners for free, to help.

After four days of travel, three overnight stays, and 19 drivers with Kindred Hearts, Patches and Marth reunited for the first time in almost a year.

"Oh, this feels very special," he said as he cuddled his pup. "I still think I'm dreaming."

Marth says his struggle with mental health issues makes it hard to find work, but the support from his dogs sets him at ease.

"I'm just taking it one day at a time right now, trying to get back up on my feet, and this is the first start of getting my puppy dog."

When all hope was lost, it's this simple moment with his best friend that gives him new hope for the future.

"With that, it's all good. It's going to be okay now."

Marth expects to reunite with his other dog, Snoopy before Christmas, and if you would like to donate to Kindred Hearts or become a driver, you can find more information here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

