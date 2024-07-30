BOREL FIRE IMPACTS: Caliente couple deals with the damage after flames destroys their property

CALIENTE, Calif. (KERO) — Michael and Patricia Connelly started building their dream house in Caliente five years ago, but the damage from the Borel Fire has set construction back, but they say this won't stop them.



Video shows Borel Fire impacts in Caliente

Michael and Patricia Connelly evacuated their home when the Borel Fire swept through Caliente, and now the couple returned to keep building their dream house after losing a lot of property in the blaze.

As helicopters respond to the Borel Fire, and flames continue to burn six days after the blaze began.

Michael Connelly walks through what’s left behind of his dream house.

Connelly and his wife used their life’s saving to start building the house 5 years ago after Patricia Connelly tells me everything became too expensive

“We just recently started to build the house…then the fire came,” Connelly said.

Connelly and his wife Patricia say they’ve been through the Stagecoach Fire along with many others while living in California, but this was different.

“We’re kind of used to it but never expected anything like this," Patricia said.

Connelly says they saw a "red glow" from their trailer when the fire came while they were eating lunch.

“I was screaming, 'Let's get out of here!' I just couldn't. I couldn't hold myself. I was like panicking,” Patricia said.

Already prepared to leave, Connelly says within five minutes the entire area was engulfed in flames, but upon their return the same night they found ash, their car exploded, and all the tools to build their home, charred.

"It hurts because we work like Michael said. We spent our whole life savings,” Patricia said through tears.

But their trailer where they live and the home’s foundation was left untouched by fire which has burned more than 50,000 acres.

"This whole area you see here was full of trees and brush when we got here. We cleared everything on the front. We cleared everything behind. We cleared as much as we could here, and I do believe that's why we're saved, at least our living quarters," Connelly said, showing the areas around his property where they created defensible space.

The couple, just grateful to be alive, says they plan to rebuild.

“It’s still a dream, it’s not dead,” Patricia said.

For more information on how you can support the couple, you can contact them at measeburl@aol.com.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

