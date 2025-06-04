Charges filed against Lerdo detentions lieutenant following two DUI incidents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The District Attorney's Office announced charges have been filed against Lerdo Detentions Lieutenant Patrick McNeill after he was cited and arrested for driving under the influence twice in one day.

Patrick McNeill has been charged with eight felony counts of driving under the influence with a BA of .08, one felony county of hit and run causing injury, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing and officer in lawful performance of their duties.

According to the DA's Office, on March 16, McNeill was involved in a crash around noon near Stcokdale Highway and Allen Road. Bakersfield Police responded to the crash and noted that McNeill was under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and his vehicle was impounded. McNeill was taken home by police at that time.

Around two hours later, another crash was reported, this time at the intersection of Coffee Road and Sevenths Standard. The driver, later determined to be McNeill, fled the scene.

McNeill was later found at the Lerdo Jail. After a brief stand-off, according to the DA's release, he was taken into custody.

The DA's Office said additional investigation was necessary to determine the appropriate criminal charges.

McNeill was off-duty at the time of both incidents. His bail has been set at $250,000. A court date has not yet been set.

