Late daughter Jasid Garcia honored at graduation ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After a relentless campaign led by her mother, Daniela Garcia Jasid Garcia's name was finally spoken at her graduation, symbolizing hope and remembrance for lives lost to mental health issues.

Her mother, Daniela Garcia, advocated tirelessly for recognition, gathering nearly 2,000 signatures.

Jasid is remembered as a star student and a kind soul, representing those lost to mental health struggles.

Friends like Nicholas Holcomb expressed gratitude for the school's acknowledgment and support.

Daniela urges parents to trust their instincts and communicate with their children about mental health.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What many parents want to hear is their child's name heard and said at graduation.

One local mother is continuing her fight and because of the community her wishes were heard.

Daniela Garcia sits among the crowd of parents for what her daughter Jasid Garcia should've experienced: a middle school graduation.

Hearing her daughter's name at graduation, you wouldn't think she would have had to go through obstacles yet.

I asked agian,"Would you be able to tell me one more time all the hard work you went through just to hear your daughter's name?"

She tells me,"I started with the principal of the school, then I went to the board of supervisors and then I went through the actual superintendent of school districts and then I started doing a petition online."

At first, Green Field Union School District didn't want to honor Jasid Garcia because she committed suicide.

"I love her and I miss her and I'd give anything in the world to have her back."

Because of the persistence and a mother's love and the community's support, the school finally agreed to say, "Jasid Garcia."

She tells me,"I just feel honored that the school actually was able to honor my daughter that way but there are so many kids that don't."

She says Jasid Garcia's name is more than a name; she was a star student and a kind soul.

She is a representation of the names of lives lost who weren't honored, as she wants to start a non-profit in her daughter's name now she wants to open a nonprofit in her daughters name.

"We are the survivors and with our kids gone, it is a daily struggle."

She stands in support of Jasid Garcia's friends like Nicholas Holcomb, who was one out of the 2,000 signatures that fought to hear Jasid's name.

He tells me,"This is the biggest way that we can show her name, the biggest way that we can fight for her name because in the battle of depression you're not doing it alone; you see it as alone but everyone's fighting with you."

As he walked the stage, he tells me how it felt hearing her name.

"Knowing that she's watching over us and just that now she's actually here sitting in a seat next to us watching us from the stands laughing as she says our names, that's how it felt."

As Daniela Garcia still grieves the bright soul her daughter was, she has a message for parents.

"If you feel like something in your gut is not right, don't second guess it. Talk to them even if they're going to be mad at you; at least you helped them."

If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis, don't hesitate to reach out for help.

You can Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org

