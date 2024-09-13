Off-duty firefighters recognized for action during Bakersfield Christmas Parade crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While we are still a few months out from the Bakersfield Christmas Parade, planning and preparations are already underway. As it nears, city and county fire officials wanted to recognize some local heroes who jumped into action last year when a driver crashed right into the parade route.



Eight local first responders were honored and recognized Friday, not for their actions while in uniform but the courage they showed while off duty when a driver crashed into the Christmas Parade.

Three people were injured that night — a 42-year-old and 21-year-old father and son and a 77-year-old Vietnam veteran. According to their families, their injuries were critical.

The driver who allegedy crashed into the parade, Alan Lewis Booth, is due back in court on September 23.

"It starts with amazing people who want to make a difference every day," said Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim Ortiz.

Eight local first responders were honored and recognized Friday, not for their actions while in uniform but the courage they showed out of it.

"I'm just proud that he's getting the recognition for being the hero that I know he is," said Danielle Hernandez, who's husband Tony was recognized.

Hernandez and her daughter attended the special recognition ceremony. She said they were there the night of the parade ready to ride out on BFD's rig when the crash happened.

"We were already in the back on the rig, ready to set up and head out," she said. "He wasn't planning on being on the rig with us, but as soon as it happened, we jumped off the rig and headed into my dad's office."

Another off-duty firefighter paramedic who was planning to enjoy the parade was Captain Ronald Montecino. He was un the crowd along with his wife as they awaited to watch their son, who was a part of the show.

"After we got kind of in a safe area, I said, hey, is it okay if I go back out there and see if they need any help? And she said go check," he said.

With such a large crowd, police and first responders jumped right into action, including 5 off-duty city firefighters and 3 off-duty county firefighters.

"They were able to control the incident before we got anybody to the scene," Ortiz said.

Montecino said having his family so close by added another element.

"I wanted to make sure that she was safe and that she was okay with me going back out there and leaving her alone to come help out people," he said.

Hernandez accepted the recognition on behalf of her husband as he is currently alongside the Fresno/Kings unit fighting fires up north. Having been the daughter of a firefighter herself, she is grateful that not only is her husband being recognized throughout the community, but their children can see him the way she saw her father.

"I have always sensed a sense of pride in my dad being a fireman," she said. "I'm hoping they can grow up with that same sense of pride for their dad."

