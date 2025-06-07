Owner representatives speak out on East Bakersfield apartment complex issues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After speaking with tenants part of an East Bakersfield apartment complex claiming to live in unsafe conditions, 23ABC has now spoken with owner representatives to get the other side.



On May 30, tenants with an East Bakersfield complex claimed unsafe living conditions such as a broken fence, exposed wiring, cracks in the foundation, outdoor sewage leakage, and mold buildup with in the units.

According to property representatives, while some of these were an issue, things like exposed cable wires and now confirmed cracks in the sidewalk do not pose any safety concerns.

Going on to say in the past week, they’ve tried to send out workers to fix some issues such as the broken fence and the mold build up, but claim they were denied access by renters into both the units and common areas of the complex.



Recently, 23ABC reported on issues surrounding an East Bakersfield apartment complex and tenants claiming from their landlords. However, speaking with owner representatives they say while they've tried to communicate with tenants, they've received push back.

"The fence I think we had temporarily welded, we could do more I would like to do more on that. We'll put a cover on the cable box, you know none of these are emergency problems," said owner representative Brian Crommie.

On May 30, we spoke with tenants of an East Bakersfield apartment complex, who claim they are living in an unsafe environment due to neglect from their landlords.

Now speaking with owner representative Brian Crommie, he says while he agrees are some issues that needed to be fixed at the complex such as the exposed cables and loose fencing, they haven't been able to make much progress due to the lack of tenant cooperation.

"This week we really put a lot of effort into it, I mean I get texts from multiple plumbers trying to get into unit two and messages from unit two saying we can't have entry so we're at a bit of a standoff,” said Crommie.

Crommie says their vendors have been harassed by tenants, claiming that tenants have even threatened to call the police.

Tenants have also gone on a rent strike as well as preparing to take legal action.

"What they're doing is they're shutting us out and kind of fraudulently claiming there's all kinds of stuff to do but at the same time, they're hostile and they won't let us take care of business,” said Crommie.

Owner representatives say they're hoping to build stronger communication with their tenants to hopefully resolve these issues in the near future.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

