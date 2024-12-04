Perez wins 5th District seat, County Elections preparing to certify results

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A race that has kept both Leticia Perez and Kimberly Salas on the edge of their seats is closer to declaring an official winner.

Tuesday, the Kern County Elections Department announced the latest tally for 5th District County Supervisor with Leticia Perez as the victor with 14,758 votes, or 50.23 percent of the vote, while challenger Kimberly Salas comes in closely behind with 14,625 votes, or 49.77 percent.

"I feel very comfortable in the margin that we have. I think our elections department has done an exceptional job in counting our ballots. It's frustrating to wait, I assure you it was frustrating for me," said Perez on Tuesday afternoon.

Perez led the race shortly after Election Day, but as more and more votes were tallied, Salas moved ahead in the polls just a week later. Throughout the counting process, the race remained close, something Perez believes was the result of controversy and allegations made just two weeks before election day.

"I think we've got to be clear with voters about what happened, what is the concern of outside actors and is there anything really credible there, because that obviously impacted voters' concerns, their opinions, and their actions ultimately," said Perez.

The elections office says all ballots from the General Election, including challenged ballots have been processed. The Kern County Elections Department have until December 5th to certify results, while the state has until December 13th.

(23ABC's Sam Hoyle contributed to this report)

