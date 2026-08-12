Wag Wednesday: Meet Biscuit from Kern County Animal Services!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Biscuit! He is available for adoption at Kern County Animal Services on Fruitvale Ave in Bakersfield.

Melissa Wells, deputy director of Kern County Animal Services, joined me in-studio this week. She says Biscuit is approximately four months old. He is such a sweet boy! He has those classic puppy wiggles and loves to be snuggled. He takes treats gently, is very playful, and is neutered.

Biscuit would make a great companion for anyone ready to adopt. He is still a puppy, so someone who is able to maintain a routine and schedule with him would be best.

Biscuit's animal ID is A1255891. Click here to view his shelter ID card online.

The goal each week on Wag Wednesday is to find safe, happy homes for animals in our community. To view other animals still waiting for their forever homes, click here, here, or here.

Wells says the community is invited to attend Wednesday night's public safety meeting at Rusty's Pizza from 6 to 9 p.m. Senior Reporter Mike Hart spoke to Kern County Animal Services director Nick Cullen earlier this week about this and other animal control issues. You can watch that interview here.

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