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Wag Wednesday: Meet Drizzle from Kern County Animal Services!

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Wag Wednesday: Meet Drizzle from Kern County Animal Services!
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Drizzle! She is available for adoption at Kern County Animal Services, located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave in Bakersfield.

Melissa Wells, deputy director of Kern County Animal Services, joined me in studio with sweet Drizzle. She says Drizzle was found by a Good Samaritan abandoned off of Taft Highway. When she arrived at the shelter, Drizzle was covered in ticks, so staff got to work to get her cleaned up and healthy.

Now, several baths later, Drizzle is back on the road to a healthy coat, and she is ready to find her family! She loves to be held. In fact, she prefers you to carry her rather than walking on a leash. She would fit in with any lifestyle, and she is dog-friendly.

Drizzle's animal ID is A1254968. Click here to view her shelter ID card online.

The goal each week on Wag Wednesday is to find safe, happy homes for animals in our community. To view other animals still waiting for their forever homes, click here, here, or here.

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