The generosity behind Mother's Day High Tea & Symphony event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — On Sunday, mothers and daughters will celebrate Mother’s Day at the Upstart Village and thanks to the generosity of a local store and a chef, their day is going to be extra special.

"To see the look on, you know, some of the girl’s faces… it’s a big deal," said Macy's store manager Deena Cota.

Bakersfield's Macy's donated 500 dresses for the High Tea and Symphony event 23ABC is helping host.

“This was a really awesome time to be able to give back [during] what was difficult for many in the community," said Cota.

Cota said she wants the donation to make the holiday extra meaningful during a year that has been extra hard.

“I hope that it brings a lot of joy. I hope that it brings togetherness," she said.

Bakersfield resident Tiara King said she loves "the partnership, the ability for little girls and their moms to get all dressed up, dolled up, the hats."

King and her daughter Caleigh are attending the event on Sunday. They said the tea will make this Mother’s Day one to remember.

"I’m excited, especially because of the dressing up part," said Caleigh.

And what’s a tea party without tea and treats? Ora Frink is a chef and she’s making sure the guests have a true tea party experience.

"It’s going to be extremely exciting. I think it’s going to be a very new event for these girls," said Ora.

Ora is sponsoring food for the event, something she's more than happy to do.

“What really drives me on this project is that there’s going to be a lot of young ladies who have never experienced this before," she said.

Ora said she’s thrilled to be one of the many passionate people behind Sunday's event.

“It fills my heart. It allows me to be of service, something I enjoy doing. It allows me to share my blessing," said Ora.

If you don’t attend, you can still watch the orchestra show Sunday on 23ABC's platforms at 2:30 p.m.