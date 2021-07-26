12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge to run tonight to honor fallen KCSO deputy Phillip Campas

(KERO) — Zechariah Cartledge, 12, is planning to run one mile Monday in honor of fallen Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phillip Campas as part of the nonprofit organization Running 4 Heroes.

The run is set for 5 p.m. and video will be uploaded to the Running 4 Heroes page shortly after the it concludes.

Zechariah's run is dependent on law enforcement being present. If law enforcement is unavailable, the run will be postponed to a later day and time.

Running 4 Heroes officially became a nonprofit 501(c)(3) in 2019. Donations help fund several of the organization's missions.