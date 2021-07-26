Watch
12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge to run tonight to honor fallen KCSO deputy Phillip Campas

Zechariah Cartledge, 12, will run one mile honor of fallen Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phillip Campas as part of the nonprofit organization Running 4 Heroes.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 16:57:38-04

(KERO) — Zechariah Cartledge, 12, is planning to run one mile Monday in honor of fallen Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phillip Campas as part of the nonprofit organization Running 4 Heroes.

The run is set for 5 p.m. and video will be uploaded to the Running 4 Heroes page shortly after the it concludes.

Zechariah's run is dependent on law enforcement being present. If law enforcement is unavailable, the run will be postponed to a later day and time.

Running 4 Heroes officially became a nonprofit 501(c)(3) in 2019. Donations help fund several of the organization's missions.

