23ABC Senior Food Drive interview with CAPK's Blaine Hodge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC News has teamed up with the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) Food Bank this month, collecting canned and non-perishable food items at several drop-off sites around the county in an effort to help our at-risk senior population fight food insecurity.

It all culminates this Thursday with the 23ABC Senior Food Drive. CAPK's Agency Relations Coordinator Blaine Hodge joined us in studio to talk about the food drive, as well as the hungry senior citizens across Kern County.

23ABC Senior Food Drive Interview

