BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC’s Annual Senior Food Drive is underway, we’ve partnered with the community action partnership of Kern’s Food Bank to support our seniors who are especially vulnerable to the issue.

Community members have been dropping off donations all Thursday.

Some community members have said that dropping off donations for seniors is so important.

“This is the place you want to donate. Donate CAPK.”

From canned foods, pasta, rice, and even hygiene products. A Bakersfield resident said, “I donated beans, granola bars, protein bars.”

Volunteers collected donations dropped off by giving community members. “I was out there at one time, and I know how hard it can be to come across food, and money for food. So, it’s really nice being able to help,” said Janaeh Cotton.

Volunteers like Janaeh Cotton said they are happy to give back to seniors in need in our community.

“There’s people out there who actually need this stuff, they aren’t fortunate enough they are homeless of something.”

Ora Frink with ShePower Leadership Academy said this is an important time to give back.

“We’re still coming out of a pandemic where a lot of our seniors are afraid to go out and about, not only that, prices, they are all going up.”

Claudia Huerta with CAPK said they are expecting to distribute more than 4,000 boxes of food donations to seniors here in Kern County thanks to this food drive.

“They will go to the main food bank where we will make sure we weigh them in. After that they will go to the senior food warehouse where they will be boxed and delivered to the seniors.”

If you’re one of those seniors in need, help is readily available. “All you have to do is call 211. We can either find a distribution closest to their home if they are homebound. We have an amazing coordinator; his name is Matt, and he is happy to help. We are doing deliveries to some homebound citizens who need the delivery.”

Community member Lisa Cars said if you can, donate. “Come and donate. It's a good feeling when you donate and give to someone that is in need. I know that if I was able to give a little, I know someone would be happy to receive this and I know it will give someone a smile to receive something like this today.”