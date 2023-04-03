Watch Now
3 United States Navy veterans to be laid to rest in Bakersfield

United States Navy veterans Bob Bovee, Frances Simpson, and Jack Henslee will all be laid to rest this week.
World War II photo
Posted at 7:59 AM, Apr 03, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three local World War II veterans will be laid to rest this week, beginning with United States Navy veteran Bob Bovee on Mon, April 3.

23ABC's Mike Hart spoke to Bovee in 2019 about his time in the military as a lookout on a landing craft during the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Bovee was also on the beach when General MacArthur made his return to the Philippines and when the Japanese surrendered in Tokyo Bay.

His services are scheduled at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at 10:45 a.m.

Frances Simpson, another Navy veteran, will also be interred at the National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. on Tues, April 4. Meanwhile, Jack Henslee of the U.S. Navy will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park at 10 a.m. on Thurs, April 6.

