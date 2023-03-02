A Veteran's Voice: Navy veteran Bob Bovee passes away at 99

Watch Now
Posted at 1:39 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 16:40:49-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County has lost another World War II veteran who was highly visible in the local community.

Naval Officer Bob Bovee was not a teacher, but he loved to educate area students about service, honor, and his time in the military.

Bovee was a lookout on the front of a landing craft during the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was also present for one of the more photographed moments of the war when General Douglas MacArthur made his much-celebrated return to the Philippines.

"The beach there was smooth so you could take a boat right up on the sand," said Bovee in a 2019 interview. "MacArthur got out of his boat, like from here to the end of the house, and waded ashore with the cameras shooting."

He was also in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrendered. He re-enlisted in Korea.

Bovee also said it was his trip on the Honor Flight that brought him peace following the death of his wife in 2013.

Bob Bovee passed away on Mon, Feb 27. He was 99 years old.

Funeral services are being planned for later this month or next month at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

