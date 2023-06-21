Tehachapi man one of 4 lottery winners in California

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — The California Lottery announced that four people won while playing the Scratchers lottery at the start of the summer.

According to the California Lottery, players have taken home a combined $9 million in prizes. One of the four winners, Robert Gage, bought a lucky "Instant Crossword" Scratchers ticket at the Sunny View Gas Stop in Tehachapi. He won $2 million.

Other winners include Rudy Mendoza, who won $1 million from a "Diamond 8's" Scratcher ticket from a Speedway gas station in Fresno, Prince Chand, who won $1 million from a "The Perfect Gift" Scratchers ticket from the Liquor House II in Modesto, and Pamela Adelamini, who won $5 million playing a "Premier 7's" Scratchers from a Raplhs grocery store in Stevenson Ranch.

A man in Boron also won $1 million from a Mega Millions lottery in April.

