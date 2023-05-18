Alleged drunk driver that hit Larry Hallum with car arrested, charges filed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The driver of the car that hit Arvin High School teacher and Kern County veteran Larry Hallum was arrested after the Kern County District Attorney's Office filed charges against him on Wed, May 17.

Marque Joaquine Qualls has been charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and assault with a deadly weapon. The District Attorney's Office claims that Qualls was driving drunk at full speed and ran a red light, intentionally causing the collision.

Hallum was hit by Quall's car at the intersection of White Lane and Old River Road on Fri, Feb 24. Hallum died at the age of 79 after weeks of treatment for injuries allegedly caused by Qualls.

Qualls is due in court for his arraignment on Fri, May 19.

