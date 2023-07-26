Aloha Entertainment turns love into literacy during Books in Motion program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Dance Alliance is hosting its seventh annual "Books in Motion" program, made to improve literacy in Kern County through dance.

One group performing during this year's Books in Motion series is Aloha Entertainment.

Aloha Entertainment is a local business that teaches traditional Hawaiian dance. The word "aloha" has three meanings in English: "hello," "goodbye," and "love." The third option is the most important in Aloha Entertainment's performances.

“My family is from Hawaii and we were able to find our 'Ohana', which means 'family', here in our community with several different people," explained Stephanie Figueroa, a member of Aloha Entertainment. "Being able to spread that aloha spirit with our dance, it's just the best way to express all of our aloha.”

Expressing that aloha has been the main goal for the performers at Aloha Entertainment for more than 20 years. The business has been family owned since 1997 and brings Pacific Island culture to Bakersfield with classes that they say anyone can join.

“We've been around for over 20 years," said Hannah Agatep, an intern for Aloha Entertainment. "Our mission is basically to just share the love of the culture through song and dance from the Pacific Islands. We do a lot of hula and Tahitian and we have drumming classes and dance classes for all ages."

Aloha Entertainment has been performing the story "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom" at Kern Dance Alliance’s Books in Motion program. The story is choreographed in a way that helps kids understand the story without the boundary of actually having to read it.

