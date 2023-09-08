Andrae Gonzales suspends campaign for State Assembly, announces run for Ward 2 reelection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Vice Mayor and Bakersfield City Council Ward 2 representative Andrae Gonzales suspended his campaign for State Assembly District 35 on Fri, Sept 8.

Gonzales sent a press release with details on the suspension, claiming that the suspension was due to the Bakersfield community and the residents of Kern County needing leadership.

"Now, more than ever, our community needs collaborative leadership," said Gonzales in the statement. "With the many and varied crises our region faces, it will take all of us working together to tackle issues head-on and find viable solutions that benefit all families of Kern County."

Gonzales initially announced his run for State Assembly on Wed, June 21. The 35th District seat is currently held by Dr. Jasmeet Bains.



