23ABC Senior Food Drive: Seniors struggle with food insecurity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — This pandemic has not been easy, here in Kern County, many throughout our community are struggling with food insecurity.

The elders in our community are facing an even harder time finding access to food safely, that's why all month long 23ABC partnered with the Community Action Partnership of Kern for our first ever 23ABC gives senior food drive, your donation of canned goods will help provide much-needed meals.

This Thursday 23ABC is hosting an all-day food drive at the station. Volunteers will be there to lend a helping hand, and it's those volunteers who make sure over 4,000 Kern County senior citizens have food on their table.

23ABC Senior Food Drive

"It makes me feel like I am a part of something bigger than myself," said Elder Jenkins, a volunteer.

It is volunteers like Elder Jenkins that are helping provide seniors with much-needed meals and food items throughout the community.

"Right now we are out here in the senior food bank, we are just putting boxes together just trying to serve people," said Elder Dockstader, a volunteer.

"It is a wonderful opportunity just to help out others," said Jenkins.

The help is definitely needed according to James Burger with CAPK, he has never seen the food bank's shelves this empty.

"Filling those shelves means that we can put that food out into our communities and to people who are experiencing food insecurity," said James Burger, outreach and advocacy coordinator, CAPK.

Volunteers are a crucial part of getting food to those in need.

"CAPK Food Bank relies on volunteers' assistance to make our operation work," said Burger.

CAPK partners with many different churches and nonprofits throughout the county that help the organization box up and distribute food to seniors.

"Basically we just put in a bunch of food and a bunch of cans into a box and we pack it all up and then we load it up here into these pallets," said Jenkins.

Each box contains about 35 pounds of food and is distributed to more than 4,600 seniors in every corner of Kern County.

23ABC is accepting donations throughout the county and is asking for the community to donate canned goods and non-perishable food items to help the seniors in our community who either don't have access to nearby grocery stores or are simply needing a little extra help putting food on the table.

"Honestly it is really cool, just to be out here and to be able to put these boxes together and knowing that it is going for a good purpose and it is going to help people out," said Dockstader.

"I definitely recommend to get out and to help others," added Jenkins

23ABC will be accepting donations through March 25, at various locations. Then this upcoming Thursday join us at the station, 321 21st Street for an all-day food drive collection for our senior citizens.