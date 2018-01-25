At The Table: Unlimited brunch and Brazilian meat at Centro 18

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Start the party at Centro 18! If you are looking for a fun night out or a relaxing meal, this downtown steakhouse hosts various special occasions.

Centro 18, known for their Latin cuisine, is now re-branding to a Latin Steakhouse. The meat choices they are now known for are the stars of the unlimited Brazilian brunch on Sunday.

For only $30, you get unlimited food and mimosas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The brunch includes all your Mexican favorites, American breakfast options, and the Brazilian meat feast! Servers come to your table with knives of meat like lamb, NY strip, and filet mignon. The most important word: unlimited.

Another event: Taco Tuesday. Once a month, Centro 18 offers their taco party with all-you-can-eat tacos, beer tastings, and music! The next Taco Tuesday will be January 30th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Looking forward to Valentine's Day, you can have a romantic evening for two at Centro 18. A four-course meal will be offered with a complimentary glass of champagne. Space is limited so make sure to reserve your spot!

Check out the newly branded Centro 18 for fun events or just a night out for dinner.

1517 18th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Hours: Thursday- 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday- 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

