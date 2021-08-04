Bakersfield expected to vote on mental health clinician in 911 dispatch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield City Council is expected to vote on placing a mental health clinician within the 911 dispatch center Wednesday.

If passed the clinician would be provided by the Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.

The goal of the agenda item is to provide a lifeline to those in a mental health crisis; that could be better serviced by a professional rather than police.

This would be the first partnership of its kind in Kern County. The meeting will be held Wednesday at 5:15 in city council chambers. If you can't go in person the meeting will also be held via zoom