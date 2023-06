BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Summertime Car Show at Chuy's returned to the streets of Bakersfield on Sat, June 17.

Hundreds of classic vehicles were on display to raise money for the Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation. Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Bowles joined 23ABC live in studio to talk about how the event went for the BFD.