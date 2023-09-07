Bakersfield man's family calls his killer's arraignment 'beginning of justice'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After a family dispute left a Bakersfield man dead, the accused killer appeared in court Wednesday, September 6 for his arraignment.

It happened in May at Chelsea Street and Rosewood Avenue in Bakersfield, where a family lost a husband and uncle, and 4 children lost their father, Felipe Neri, after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds. On Wednesday, Neri's family celebrated what they say was the beginning of justice.

According to the family, Neri's accused killer, Barney Crowles, was his nephew through marriage.

"He was murdered by somebody, shot in his back by somebody that he considered family," said Neri's niece Malinda Cortez. "Someone that, at one time in his life, he loved and cared about and would have done the same for him as he did for us."

Following Neri's death, the family held a vigil in August to ask for justice. Neri's wife says that justice came, in part, on Monday when KCSO booked Crowles on a first-degree murder charge.

Mariah Flores, Neri's niece, says the fight doesn't stop here.

"We're going to keep fighting. We're going to keep shouting loud for my uncle that his legacy will live on. We won't stop until everyone is accountable for what they did," said Flores.

Neri's family attended Crowles' arraignment hearing on Wednesday wearing shirts advocating for justice and continuing their loved one's legacy.

The arraignment was presided over by Hon. Gloria J. Cannon for the Superior Court of Kern County. She ordered Crowles to be held without bail, but did allow for the defense to file a motion arguing for bail on Crowles' behalf.

Following the arraignment, Neri's sister Arlene Gomez says she felt happy with the judge's decision to not release Crowles on bail.

"It felt like such a relief because the kids didn't feel safe. They would have nightmares - because he knew where they lived - they would have nightmares and be so afraid, so today, we feel like we have a little victory knowing that he's not out," said Gomez.

While Cortez says living without her uncle is still hard almost 5 months later, they plan to continue fighting for justice and live as though Neri is still there.

"Every day's hard," said Cortez. "Other days are harder than the rest, but as of right now, we just have to still breathe. Still breathe and do what he wanted us to do."

Crowles' preliminary hearing has been set for Monday, September 18.

