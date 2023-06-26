Bakersfield Police body cam footage shows officers attempting to rescue man from canal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police body cams have been deployed nationwide as an extra set of eyes to capture what transpires between law enforcement and the public on a daily basis. Many times, the video replays a confrontation between officers and potential suspects or distressed individuals with sometimes violent results.

However, that was not the case in Bakersfield, when officers worked to try to save a man whose car plunged into a local canal following a traffic accident.

Sgt. Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department says the first officer was on the scene one minute after the accident was reported and entered the water. A handful of officers took part in the human chain to pull the driver, identified as Joel Rigoberto Morales out of the water.

Officials say officers performed CPR until paramedics took over. Unfortunately, Morales died at the scene.

The coroner's office is still working to determine the cause of death.

Sgt. Pair said officers don't carry water rescue equipment in their patrol cars but it didn't stop them from jumping in to try and save the driver.

