Bakersfield Police Department honors K-9 Officer Jango two years after death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement on the passing of fallen K-9 Officer Jango on the second anniversary of the dog's death.

"In his time with us, Jango faithfully served the community of Bakersfield in the field of suspect apprehension and explosive material detection. K9 Jango is greatly missed by all," said the BPD, in part.

In the statement, the BPD also gave details on Jango's life. Jango was a Belgian Malinois born in the Netherlands in 2015. He and BPD Officer Brock Mueller became partners in 2017.

"Jango helped me become a better officer, husband, friend, and father,” said Mueller about his partner.

Jango was killed in the line of duty on April 27, 2021. According to the BPD, he was shot while chasing a convicted felon after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.

The BPD's full statement can be read below.