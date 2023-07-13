Watch Now
Bakersfield police investigating body found on island in the Kern River

According to the BPD, the body was found on Thursday in the area between 24th Street and Golden State Highway by someone swimming in the river.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 16:45:02-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a body that was found on an island in the Kern River.

According to the BPD, the body was found on Thursday in the area between 24th Street and Golden State Highway by someone swimming in the river.

The body was recovered by BPD and the Bakersfield Fire Department. Other than being described as an "adult" no additional information was provided. At this time the gender of the deceased has not been confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

