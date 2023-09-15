Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Y Sabor to perform 'Playas de Mexico' at Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For one student club at Bakersfield College, one of the busiest times of the year is the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, beginning on Fri, Sept 15.

Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Y Sabor will perform "Playas de Mexico" on Sat, Sept 16. The group has been practicing for its big performance to kick off the month with a celebration of culture.

Despite being a club at Bakersfield College, the group is open to those 13 and up who have been practicing dances from the coastal areas in Mexico. The performance will feature other groups, ranging from Fresno City College performers to elementary students in Bakersfield.

“They are going to see different regions from the coast of Mexico, so it is called 'Playas De Mexico,' which is the coast," said Brenda Ruiz, the artistic director of the dance performance. "They will be seeing dancers from Sinaloa, dances from Guerrero, Veracruz, Baja California, so we are really excited to be able to show you that there's going to be different groups joining us that day.”

The show will take place at Bakersfield College's Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the performance are $12.

