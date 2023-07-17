Body of man who went missing in Kern River near Lake Ming found near Yokuts Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River near Lake Ming was found near Yokuts Park on Fri, July 14.

According to the Kern County Coroner's Office, Andy Nguyen, 22, of Reseda was found dead near the 4800 block of Truxtun Avenue in the Kern River around 9:06 a.m. Nguyen had gone missing near Lake Ming at the Kern River Campgrounds on Mon, July 10.

According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, Nguyen had gone missing in the river while on a raft around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. He was not wearing a life jacket. Fire officials claimed that the family said that Nguyen was unable to swim.

