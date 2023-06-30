Watch Now
BPD, KCSO Search and Rescue recover body from canal in South Bakersfield

The incident was in the same area where a car went into the water following a crash on Thurs, June 22.
Canal near H Street and Berkshire Road
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jun 30, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A body was found in a canal near the area of H Street and Berkshire Road on Thurs, June 29.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team assisted the Bakersfield Police Department in recovering a man's body from the canal around 6 p.m. Investigators say they believe the man entered the water himself and didn't return to the surface.

The incident was in the same area where a car went into the water following a crash on Thurs, June 22. BPD officers went into the water to pull the victim from the car and attempted to revive him, however, he died at the scene.

