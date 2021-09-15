Breaking down the recall election's cost

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Even though this election had just two questions on the ballot, it was still a statewide race with every county and precinct participating.

Exactly how much money was spent on this recall election?

23ABC’s Mythili Gubbi breaks down those costs and figures.

Statewide, the secretary of state’s office estimates that the recall election will cost around $300 million, in kern county, local officials estimate that cost is expected to be around $3 million.

“We estimated, because in a typical election, it’s about 2.9 million but that will be reimbursed by the state. It’s not actually going to cost the county anything, but that’s about how much we estimate it will cost the state for Kern County’s cost of the election,” said Mary Bedard, Kern County Registrar of voters.

In the 2003 recall election, Kern County reported spending about $800,000.

As of August 31, the latest voter registration numbers this year show that Kern County has about 440,000 registered voters.

Per voter in Kern County, the election cost about $7 and with almost 50,000 recall signatures in Kern County, about 11 percent of voters locally triggered the recall.