California A.G. to announce 'police reform effort' regarding BPD

California's attorney general will make a "major announcement on a local police reform effort" regarding the Bakersfield Police Department on Monday morning.

The office of attorney general Rob Bonta alerted media Monday that he will be holding a virtual press conference at 11 a.m.

Bonta will be joined by Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry.

The state's department of justice, led by then attorney general Kamala Harris, opened an investigation into the BPD in 2016. Findings of the investigation have not yet been released.