CalTrans activates meters on 7 freeway on-ramps in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield residents may have noticed the new lights greeting them before they enter the freeway on a number of on-ramps.

New meters were officially activated on seven on-ramps for Highway 58 and Highway 99 on Mon, Aug 7.

According to the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans), the goal is to relieve traffic congestion and make merging traffic safer for drivers.

CalTrans would like to remind the public to be aware of the new meters and be safe while driving.

