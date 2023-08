WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) is continuing its repair work along Highway 155 between Glennville and Wofford Heights.

The current slope repair work is estimated to be about 60 percent complete. More repair work is scheduled throughout the month, with the next batch slated to begin Fri, Aug 11.

One direction of traffic out of the Alta Sierra Area will be available during the repair period.