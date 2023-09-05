Central Labor Council hosts Labor Day event at Park at River Walk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Central Labor Council hosted a Labor Day event at the Park at River Walk for a little music, food, and fun for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kern County residents gathered in lines for food, games, and many other event booths set up by union labor affiliates of the Central Labor Council. Tania Salinas, President of the Kern, Inyo, and Mono Counties Central Labor Council and host of the event, says she is proud to be here celebrating with the community. To her, that means equity.

"If [there is] one thing we can take away from Labor Day really, it's all about community," said Salinas. "What we do for the community. What the community does for us."

Hector Caquis, one of the DJs behind the music at the celebration, says that he was there to play for all the folks to enjoy. His goal was to help everyone have a good time.

"I got in contact with Ryan Castro CWA 9416, which I'm also a member of, and I just volunteered to DJ for us," said Caquis. "I had no idea that all these locals were gonna be here but that's cool. The more, the merrier."

Attendee Garret Burnett, an ironworker for Ironworkers 155, said that Labor Day is a reminder to recognize and celebrate working people.

"It's what all the people before us fought for," said Burnett. "In fact, we have good working conditions and you know we come together as a union"

Kern County Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Region 5 Vice President Alicia Aleman says that she and other members of SEIU are there to support labor and represent them on this important day, as the SEIU is one the biggest labor unions in Kern County.

"Yes, we are labor but we also live and work in this community," said Alicia Aleman. "For us to see our community thrive and stand together, it's important"



