Clyde McGregor promotes upcoming Godfrey show at Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Promoter Clyde McGregor is no stranger to Kern County, bringing about several comedic acts to Bakersfield.

McGregor joined 23ABC in studio to talk about comedian Godfrey's upcoming show at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.

23ABC Interview with Clyde McGregor

Godfrey's adult-only comedy performance will be hosted by actor Evan Lionel and will feature performances from actor and former Vine star Alphonso McAuley, musician and stand-up comedian Tania Estrada, and comedic entertainer Brett Riley. Tickets for the show can be purchased in person at the Fox Theater's Box Office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They can also be bought by calling (661) 324-1369 or by visiting the Fox Theater's website.

