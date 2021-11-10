Community members address Kern County homeless ordinance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Homeless people in the Bakersfield metro will be removed if they are camping in public areas or are 500 feet from schools and other public establishments.

The ordinance was unanimously approved today by the board of supervisors after lengthy public comments by community members on both sides of the issue.

Patriot Park is just one of the many places in Kern County where you’ll see people live out of tents and shopping carts. In the past, residents who have called law enforcement about it, said they have been told officers cannot do anything. Well, this anti-encampment ordinance changes that, but on the flip side, that is also a main concern for community advocates.

“I don’t want to kick the homeless out, they have never been mean to me. But I do feel a little unsafe and it is very very unhealthy,” said Sheri Smith, Kern County community member.

Smith is 71 years old and has lived in Kern County for 40 years. She said she walks her dogs every day at the park, but instead of enjoying it fully, there is a concern. She wants the county to go look at the living conditions of the homeless living in the park and to do something to increase hygiene among that community as she said she can smell human waste when passing by.

While Smith is on the fence about the ordinance, others felt strongly about approving it.

“So, I think we need to do something, and I commend you guys for the ordinance sounded good really good, so I am completely for it,” said Jeff Warren a Kern County resident.

How to handle homelessness has always been a debate in Kern County, including when it comes to the use of force within the police department.

“When police interact with unhouse people who have mental health issues or a mental disability, those situations can escalate to the point of deadly force,” said Maira Rios, policy advocate, and organizer, ACLU of Southern California Bakersfield office

The greater homeless plan proposed by the county does include social workers to respond to these calls along with law enforcement, but Rios argued any police presence would be counterproductive to creating that trust among the homeless.

“There is also the possibility of additional charges being tagged on like disturbing the peace if somebody does protest the citation so there is opportunities here for criminalization even though this board is saying that this is not a criminalizing ordinance,” said Rios.

But others feel differently, Anna Laven with The Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative argued law enforcement is needed on these calls.

“We would not want our street outreach teams who we want to be trusted messengers to also be acting as law enforcement. So really when you are looking at laws or ordinances that have passed in our community, those who you want enforcing that would be appropriate out of law enforcement,” said Laven.

Meanwhile, the infraction or administrative penalty that would be given to any individuals who do not comply with the officers removing them was also a point of concern for those against the ordinance. In Kern County, these start at $100 and increase by repeated infractions.

But the county argues the ordinance is not about the citations.

“That is really not the point of the ordinance, the point of the ordinance is to disrupt behavior to be able to go in and engage with people,” said James Zervis Chief Operations Officer, Kern County

The ordinance will go into effect 30 days from Tuesday and will begin first by being implemented in the metro Bakersfield area.