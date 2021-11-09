Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously approves anti-encampment ordinance

BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an anti-encampment ordinance.

The ordinance, which goes into effect in the next 30 days, makes it unlawful for a person to camp or place personal items in public areas at certain times and locations.

The anti-encampment ordinance gives law enforcement and county response teams the power to remove individuals setting up camp on the streets. It was something Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard wanted to see cleaned up.

“As I passed through town a couple of days ago, I saw four or five people laying on the sidewalk. You don’t know if they are dead. You don’t know if they are alive. It surrounds us all the time,”

said Maggard back in October.

The ordinance looks to end that sight Maggard referenced by prohibiting camping, sitting, or lying down with the intent to camp in public areas. This includes sidewalks, doorways, riverbeds, parks, underpasses, and anywhere within 500 feet of a school or within 10 feet of a public sidewalk adjacent to a residential property. It also creates two rapid response teams that would enforce the ordinance.

It was an ordinance that the Bakersfield Downtown Business Association supported.

Cassie Bittle, whose family owns KC’s Steakhouse downtown said back in July that she thinks the ordinance is important in keeping a positive quality of life in Downtown Bakersfield.

"I don’t think any business or any homes should have to worry about encampments forming on their doorsteps or on their property or on the city streets," said Bittle. "People should be able to walk to the parks and they should be able to feel safe walking down our city streets. So I am supporting the county on this ordinance.”

However, the ordinance is only for public spaces, which do not include private businesses and would only be in effect if shelter space is available.

The 2021 Point in Time Count found roughly 2,150 people experiencing homelessness in Kern County. Last year, the same count found 1,580 people were living on the streets at any given time. This shows an increase in our homeless population locally and national data reports the same.

In 2019 the Department of Housing and Urban Development reported 567,715 homeless individuals across the nation. That number went up to 580,466 by 2020. National leaders have said they are concerned that the pandemic forced more people out of their homes and onto the streets.