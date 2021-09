(KERO) — Crews continue to gain the upper hand on the French Fire.

The fire has burned 26,702 acres and of Monday morning is 52% contained.

Final evacuations orders have been lifted for Keyesville, Alta Sierra, Shirley Meadows, Wagy Flats, Black Gulch, and Fulton Peak.

Crews say they expect to get the flames fully contained by this Saturday.

Investigators have said that they believe the fire was human caused and suspicious in nature.