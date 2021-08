(KERO) — According to the Kern County Fire Department, evacuation warnings have been lifted for the communities of Kernville and Riverkern in the face of the French Fire.

As of Monday morning the French Fire has burned 25,264 acres burned and is 26% contained.

Over the weekend evacuation orders for parts of the Kern River Valley were downgraded as Wofford Heights and Isabella Highlands are now under evacuation warnings in the face of the French Fire.