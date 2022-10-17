Watch Now
Dave & Buster's opens Bakersfield location

23ABC News
Posted at 7:47 AM, Oct 17, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The first Dave & Busters in Bakersfield will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, October 17th. The restaurant held a VIP soft opening at its Valley Plaza Mall location on Friday, October 14th.

It was originally announced that Dave & Buster's was coming before the pandemic. The Bakersfield location has more than 30,000 square feet of arcade games, a 40-foot tall wall monitor with multiple TVs, and a chef-crafted menu.

The company says it is also hiring for 150 positions.

