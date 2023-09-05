Dogs dumped behind Grocery Outlet to be adopted as some ask for accountability

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three dogs were dumped behind a Grocery Outlet in Oildale during the summer. Now, all three of those dogs are now in the process of being adopted.

Those who helped the dogs get to this point, however, don't feel like enough is being done to hold the person who dumped them responsible.

“Nobody's going to take any of these laws serious if people are seeing this happen and no actions are taken against this," said Kristina Jacober, a Grocery Outlet employee. "It's just going to keep happening.”

Jacober works near where the three dogs were found earlier this summer on June 20. She helped rescue the dogs after discovering them. Now, as the dogs are safe and set to be adopted, she says the process of trying to hold the person who dumped the dogs responsible has been frustrating.

“It’s been like headbutting a wall, to be honest,” she said.

After corralling the dogs, Jacober was put in contact with Kim Sill at Shelter Hope Pet Shop, an animal rescue in Thousand Oaks.

After preparing the dogs for the adoption process, all three dogs went to foster families: one in Thousand Oaks and two in Washington. The dog in Thousand Oaks, Missy, has been officially adopted. The other two in Washington are set to be adopted in approximately a week at the time of writing.

“They are both with fosters but both of the fosters are finalizing adoptions this week," said Sill. "One will take place on Wednesday. The other one will be on Sunday. But they've been in a foster home up there for the past week and a half.”

Though the three dogs are safe and sound, Jacober still would like to see justice for them.

“I have that one big stepping stone," said Jacober, as she claimed she had a suspect in mind. "I just need that one person to take their job serious and look this gentleman up. It would be solved. It's only going to take that one person. I can't seem to find that person.”

In previous reporting, Kern County Animal Services noted that it is responsible for investigating cases like this, which are then prosecuted by the Kern County District Attorney's Office. An update is still pending on the case.

