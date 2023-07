BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join 23ABC's Ava Kershner as she talks with Cassie Bittle, the owner of KC Steakhouse, about the upcoming Martini competition and the Taste of Downtown event!

While at KC Steakhouse, Ava tries the "Mint To Be" Martini and the restaurant's signature Coconut Shrimp.

KC Steakhouse | DOING DOWNTOWN

KC Steakhouse

