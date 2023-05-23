Watch Now
Eagle Mountain Casino to hold hiring event at new location

Applicants are encouraged to dress professionally, have resumes in hand, and apply online before the event.
Posted at 8:48 AM, May 23, 2023
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — In celebration of the grand opening of its new location, Eagle Mountain Casino will host a hiring event in Porterville on Wed, May 24.

The Eagle Mountain Casino team will collect resumes and conduct on-site interviews during the hiring event. Applicants are encouraged to dress professionally, have resumes in hand, and apply online before the event.

The event will take place at the casino’s brand-new event center on 1850 West Street, next to the Porterville Fairgrounds, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

