Eagle Mountain Casino to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for new location

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The Eagle Mountain Casino is celebrating its new location in Porterville with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tues, May 9.

The casino's newest property is located on West Street, off Highway 65, next to the Porterville Fairgrounds. It will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The new location is double the size of the original and features new dining and gambling options, with more than 1700 slot machines, 20 table games, and an event center.

Guests must be 21 and older to drink alcohol and play on the gaming floor.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 12 p.m.